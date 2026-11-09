European fund fees continued their downward trajectory in 2026, extending a trend that has reshaped the investment landscape over the past decade. While the shift from active to passive investing remains an important driver, competition now spans traditional mutual funds, index funds, ETFs, and an emerging cohort of active ETFs.

According to Morningstar's latest European Fund Fee Study, equal-weighted average fund fees fell to 1.06% in June 2026 from 1.30% a decade earlier, while asset-weighted fees declined to 0.75% from 1.04%. The study analyzed approximately 41,000 European open-end funds and ETFs across equity, fixed-income, and allocation categories from June 2016 through June 2026.

The findings reinforce a long-standing message for investors and asset managers alike: Fees remain one of the strongest predictors of future fund returns, and investors continue to reward lower-cost products with their assets.

Download the full European Fund Fee Study 2026 for a deeper analysis of fee trends across asset classes, countries, fund providers, as well as investor flows, one-off charges, and performance-based fees.