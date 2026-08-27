European Fund Market Trends: ESG, ETFs, and More

European fund flows started the year on solid footing, with investors showing renewed interest in bonds, pulling back from sustainable strategies, and shifting equity exposure closer to home.

European open-end and exchange-traded funds brought in EUR 161 billion during the first quarter, led by strong demand for fixed-income products and a record-breaking quarter for ETFs. This reflects ongoing resilience in the face of global economic and policy uncertainties.

For advisors, these trends offer key signals as to where client sentiment is headed and where to look for opportunity or caution when positioning portfolios for the months ahead.

This article is adapted from the Morningstar Europe Open-End and ETF Flows report, highlighting regional trends, asset growth, and new fund launches from the first quarter of 2025. Download the full report to see where the money is going and why it matters.