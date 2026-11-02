Fund fees across Europe continue to fall, but the forces driving this trend are evolving. Our latest research examines 10 years of fee data covering more than 41,000 funds and exchange-traded funds, revealing how competition, passive investing, and product innovation are reshaping the market. While active and passive fund fees continue to decline, growing adoption of low-cost funds and the launch of cheaper products are accelerating the shift.

The study also uncovers important differences across asset classes, countries, and fund providers. Investors in equity and bond funds have benefited from meaningful fee reductions, while allocation fund fees have remained relatively higher. We also explore where investors are directing assets and flows, why lower-cost funds continue to gain market share, and which countries and providers are leading on cost competitiveness.

Download the report to understand the latest fee trends and what they mean for investors, asset managers, and the future of fund pricing in Europe.