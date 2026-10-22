Why Asset Managers Are Rushing Into Europe’s Active ETF Market

Europe’s active ETF market continues to gather momentum in 2026. Assets, flows, and product launches all remain strong, yet the segment is still relatively small compared with the US and remains concentrated among a handful of providers.

At the end of the third quarter of 2026, assets in Europe-domiciled active ETFs reached EUR 117.1 billion, up from EUR 108.3 billion in the second quarter and EUR 78.2 billion at the close of 2025. Despite this rapid growth, active ETFs still account for only around 3.4% of total European ETF assets, compared with roughly 13.1% in the US.

Equity strategies dominate, representing 71% of assets, while active bond ETFs account for 26%. Allocation, money market, and alternative strategies remain comparatively small. Asset growth has been largely driven by flows and concentrated among a narrow group of providers, despite a broadening of the competitive landscape.