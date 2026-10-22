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Why Asset Managers Are Rushing Into Europe’s Active ETF Market
Key Takeaways
- The European active ETF market has nearly tripled in size since the end of 2023, though it still accounts for only 3.4% of total ETF assets in Europe, compared with about 13.1% in the US.
- The competitive landscape continues to broaden, with many new providers—including Pictet, Allianz Global Investors, and AllianceBernstein—entering the market.
- Morningstar has introduced a classification framework that helps investors differentiate between “discretionary” or “systematic” strategies.
Europe’s active ETF market continues to gather momentum in 2026. Assets, flows, and product launches all remain strong, yet the segment is still relatively small compared with the US and remains concentrated among a handful of providers.
At the end of the third quarter of 2026, assets in Europe-domiciled active ETFs reached EUR 117.1 billion, up from EUR 108.3 billion in the second quarter and EUR 78.2 billion at the close of 2025. Despite this rapid growth, active ETFs still account for only around 3.4% of total European ETF assets, compared with roughly 13.1% in the US.
Equity strategies dominate, representing 71% of assets, while active bond ETFs account for 26%. Allocation, money market, and alternative strategies remain comparatively small. Asset growth has been largely driven by flows and concentrated among a narrow group of providers, despite a broadening of the competitive landscape.Download the European Active ETFs report for market data, strategy breakdowns, and asset manager trends driving growth.
Where Are Active ETF Flows Going?
Flows have been a key driver of asset growth in European active ETFs, with equity strategies clearly dominating at EUR 7.1 billion, or 70% of all active ETF flows in the quarter. However, we’ve also seen a substantial increase in flows into active bond ETFs since 2025, with EUR 2.5 billion in the third quarter.
Who Are the Largest European Active ETF Providers?
J.P. Morgan remained the dominant force in Europe’s active ETF market. At the end of 2025, the firm held about 47% market share, which eased to 40% by the end of the third quarter of 2026. This shift reflects faster growth among competitors rather than meaningful asset declines at J.P. Morgan.
This was particularly evident in the case of iShares, which increased its market share to 8.1% from 6.5% at the end of 2025. Meanwhile, HSBC dropped out of the top 10 and was replaced by American Century, which has seen significant asset growth in its suite of ETFs, particularly Avantis Global Small Cap Value ETF AVWS.
Overall market concentration remains high, with the top five providers accounting for 70% of total assets, a figure that has remained broadly unchanged since the end of 2025.
Why Are More Asset Managers Launching Active ETFs?
Following a particularly strong wave of new entrants in 2025, the market continued to attract new providers in 2026, including Acatis, AllianceBernstein, Allianz Global Investors, Ampega, and notably in the third quarter, Pictet. More have announced plans to enter the market, including T. Rowe Price, which registered its first active ETFs in early October.
Many of these firms are long-standing active asset managers that historically avoided the ETF wrapper because of its association with low-cost, passive investing. Now, however, they see a clear opportunity to tap into the ETF market’s popularity, particularly its distribution advantages and investor reach, while preserving their active investment identity.
This shift is also attracting a growing cohort of US-based managers entering the European market for the first time.
Record Launch Activity Continues
Product activity in Europe’s active ETF market accelerated sharply over the past two years and remained strong in the first nine months of 2026, with a total of 118 new products hitting the shelves. If the current pace continues, the market could surpass the 148 launches seen in 2025.
New launches were led by:
- Equities: 67 launches
- Fixed income: 29 launches
- Allocation strategies: 12 launches
- Alternatives: 10 launches
Which Strategies Are Most Popular?
Discretionary strategies continue to dominate Europe’s active ETF market, largely reflecting J.P. Morgan’s market leadership. At the end of the third quarter of 2026, assets in discretionary strategies totaled EUR 85.1 billion, or 71% of assets. J.P. Morgan manages nearly all its active ETF assets using a discretionary approach. Fidelity, Pimco, and Vanguard also follow fully discretionary models.
By contrast, Nordea, Robeco, and American Century’s active ETF ranges are entirely systematic. Other providers show mixed profiles, reinforcing clear brand positioning differentiation across the market.
A Clearer Lens for Understanding Active ETFs
As the market expands, investors are increasingly focused on clarity and comparability. Morningstar’s framework categorizes active ETFs along a spectrum from “discretionary” to “systematic,” offering a more nuanced view of how these funds operate.
Using fund prospectuses and regulatory documents, Morningstar assigns each ETF a quantitative score that reflects its reliance on rules-driven models versus manager-driven judgment.
Morningstar’s Active/Passive Strategy Type Classification Framework
This approach provides a transparent, repeatable, and intuitive lens for understanding how active ETFs are actually managed, not just how they are labeled. These classifications are available through new investment lists in Morningstar Direct, located within the Investment Lists section of the Morningstar Research—EMEA folder.