ESG Fund Fees: Debunking the Myth

The relatively larger cost reduction among ESG funds over the past decade can be largely explained by the proliferation of new ESG funds in recent years to meet the increase in investor demand. Newly incepted ESG funds have tended to charge lower fees than their conventional peers, as shown in the exhibits below, which compare the expenses charged by newly launched ESG and non-ESG funds, broken down by inception year and investment style (active/passive).

The newly launched active ESG funds have been cheaper than the newly incepted active conventional funds, whether measured by asset-weighted or simple average. However, the story is more nuanced for passive ESG funds. While on a simple average basis, newly launched passive ESG funds tend to charge less than their new non-ESG counterparts, this is not always the case when looking at asset-weighted averages. In five of the six selected categories, the asset-weighted average costs for passive ESG funds incepted in recent years have been higher than those for their passive non-ESG peers. This suggests that most of the passive money has been flowing into the cheapest new funds and share classes, which tend to be non-ESG plain-vanilla ETFs.

For example, in 2023, newly launched passive funds in the Morningstar Europe Large Cap Blend Equity category had asset-weighted representative costs of 0.17%, on average, compared with 0.14% for new non-ESG funds. The fee gap is therefore modest. The widest expense gap is in the EUR Corporate Bond category, where in 2023 new passive ESG funds charged 0.15%, versus 0.10% for their new passive non-ESG equivalents.

Meanwhile, new passive ESG funds in the Global Large Cap Blend Equity category were the only ones that incurred lower costs than their new conventional peers, when measured by asset-weighted average; in 2023, it was 0.15%, compared with 0.17% for conventional peers.