UK Multi-Asset Funds: Trends in Fees, Flows, Performance

Multi-asset investing is at a crossroads, and the road ahead looks nothing like the one behind it. Investors in the United Kingdom and Europe are changing how they allocate capital, select strategies, and evaluate value. Fees are falling, though the pace of these changes isn’t uniform across the region.

UK investors are leading the charge toward lower-cost solutions, while their European counterparts face higher fees and less competitive fund distribution models. Many multi-asset funds are failing to keep pace with their benchmarks, and cautious strategies are losing their appeal.

The full Multi-Asset Trends in UK and Europe report details fund performance, cost compression, and fund flow shifts. Download the report for insights on index strategies, managed portfolio pressure, and regulatory influences.