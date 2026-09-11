Comparing the Largest 100 Fund Families in Europe

It looks like competitive pricing paired with funds analysts expect to outperform. High Parent firms tend to deliver both.

Morningstar’s Average Fee Level - Peer Group percentile-ranks each share class against Morningstar Category peers in the same distribution channel, accounting for active or passive management, then averages those ranks at the firm level. A lower number means cheaper relative to peers. Among the seven High Parent firms, Dimensional ranks cheapest at 8, followed by Capital Group at 34, Vanguard at 41, J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Wellington Management at 44, MFS at 47 and Pimco at 57.

The second half of the equation is the Morningstar Medalist Rating, a forward-looking measure of the manager research team’s confidence in a strategy’s ability to outperform its Morningstar Category average after fees. Ratings run from Gold to Negative, and Gold, Silver and Bronze funds are all expected to outperform.

Scale does not guarantee it. Among Europe’s 10 largest firms, seven earn higher Medalist Ratings on fewer than half of their share classes, and only two of those seven, Nordea and Fidelity International, carry Above Average Parent ratings. Weighting by assets changes the picture considerably: the share of higher-conviction ratings rises to 66% for Nordea and 53% for Fidelity International.

Across all 100 firms, Phoenix Group leads with higher Medalist Ratings on 100% of share classes, followed by Cardano at 90%, Vanguard at 89%, Pimco at 85% and Northern Trust at 84%. Vanguard, Northern Trust and Dimensional all ranked on this list in 2025 and remain among the top firms in 2026.