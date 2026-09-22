How Vanguard Compares to the Largest 150 US Fund Families

Vanguard oversees more than USD 11 trillion in US fund assets. Pzena Investment Management, the smallest firm in this year’s report, oversees USD 4.7 billion. Both rank among the 150 largest fund families in the United States.

That gap is the starting point for any fund family comparison, and why asset managers need more than scale to judge how well a firm manages capital on its clients' behalf.

Morningstar’s Fund Family Digest: US in 2026 includes fact sheets on the 150 largest firms, comparing assets under management, fund offering by asset class and management style, manager tenure, fee levels, and aggregate Morningstar Medalist Ratings.