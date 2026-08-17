Four New Ways to Screen for Top Fund Families

A handful of positive qualities tend to distinguish the best asset managers: fees, investment experience, talent retention, and product churn, as Morningstar has surfaced in prior research.

Now, however, four new firm- or Parent-level Morningstar Medalist Rating data points are available to shine a light on each of these key areas. When used properly, these metrics can help investors cut through the noise and identify leading asset managers based on the criteria that matter most to them.

All four data points inform how Morningstar analysts scrutinize firms, and they also serve as key inputs to quantitatively derived Parent Pillar ratings for managers not under analyst coverage.