Europe ETF Flows: What's Happening in 2026?

The European exchange-traded fund and exchange-traded commodities market attracted EUR 47.3 billion of flows in July, up from EUR 36.8 billion in June. That brings total inflows for the first seven months of 2026 to nearly EUR 266 billion.

Here, we’ll take a closer look at where investors are putting their money, from asset classes to ETF providers.

This article is adapted from the recent report published by Morningstar Manager Research. The Morningstar European Open-End and ETF Flows report is available to download for free.