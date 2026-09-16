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Europe ETF Flows: What's Happening in 2026?
Key Takeaways
- Assets remained broadly stable at EUR 3.22 trillion in July compared with EUR 3.23 trillion in June.
- iShares was the top flow-gathering provider in July, nearing EUR 15.0 billion.
- Recent market hiccups around the tech sector have done little to shake European investors’ confidence in its long-term success.
The European exchange-traded fund and exchange-traded commodities market attracted EUR 47.3 billion of flows in July, up from EUR 36.8 billion in June. That brings total inflows for the first seven months of 2026 to nearly EUR 266 billion.
Here, we’ll take a closer look at where investors are putting their money, from asset classes to ETF providers.
This article is adapted from the recent report published by Morningstar Manager Research. The Morningstar European Open-End and ETF Flows report is available to download for free.
Assets Remain Stable as Capital Losses Offset Inflows
Assets in European ETFs and ETCs were largely unchanged in July, ending the month at EUR 3.22 trillion versus EUR 3.23 trillion in June. These monthly inflows were totally offset by capital losses in the month.
This was mostly the result of the underwhelming performance of the US equity market. Major indexes struggled in July, with the S&P 500 ending broadly flat and the Nasdaq 100 falling 6.6% as investors reassessed heavy allocations to technology stocks. Bond markets also delivered modest losses.
Even so, the overall asset mix remained fairly consistent. Equity ETFs stood at EUR 2.41 trillion in assets, down slightly from EUR 2.43 trillion in June, and continued to account for 75% of all assets invested in the European ETF market. Assets in bond ETFs rose slightly to EUR 548 billion from EUR 546 billion in June, while assets in commodity products—classified under real assets—rose to EUR 189 billion from EUR 187 billion in June.
Flows by Broad Asset Class for the European Open-End Fund and ETF Market (EUR billion)
Investors Ignore Market Hiccups and Continue Betting on the AI-Driven Cycle
Equity ETFs gathered EUR 34.2 billion of flows in July, up from EUR 29.9 billion in June. Since the start of the year, investors have directed EUR 203.4 billion into equity ETFs, representing more than three-quarters of all ETF flows during the period.
What's particularly notable is that investors largely looked past July's softer performance in US equity markets. Most new money continued flowing into exposures tied closely to US stocks, either via global developed large-cap products, where the US can account for two-thirds of the basket, or through US-only strategies.
Despite recent volatility in technology stocks, European investors appear to be sticking with the longer-term AI and technology growth story. In theory, you’d think that in times of underperformance, you might see some safe-haven rotation to value stocks. But the flows story for July shows that this didn’t happen. In fact, the equity category posting the largest outflow in the month—EUR 589 million—was global large-cap value.
For comprehensive data on EMEA ETFs and ETCs, the best-performing funds, and those that attracted the most investments, check out the Europe ETF Monthly Flows Roundup, with data as of August 2026.
Equity ETF Net Flows by Morningstar Category in July 2026 (EUR billion)
Bulk of Flows Go to Government Bond ETFs, With Decent Demand for CLOs
Bond ETFs gathered EUR 8.8 billion in July, up from EUR 7.6 billion in June. Year-to-date inflows now stand at EUR 47.7 billion, representing 17.9% of all flows into ETFs in Europe.
Flows into the “other bond” category totaled EUR 1.5 billion. Traditionally, this category has been a mixed bag of FX-hedged share classes of ETFs that sit in mainstream bond categories, but it now also includes the full suite of collateralized loan obligation ETFs. Flows into CLO ETFs amounted to EUR 515 million in July alone and EUR 2.4 billion since the start of the year.
Beyond that, investors showed a clear preference for government bond ETFs, with close to EUR 1.5 billion going to euro-denominated government bond ETFs and EUR 655 million to US Treasury ETFs. Fixed-term bond ETFs gathered EUR 348 million of flows in July. In the first seven months of 2026, flows into this category amounted to EUR 2.5 billion.
Fixed-Income ETF Net Flows by Morningstar Category in July 2026 (EUR Million)
Active ETFs Gather EUR 3 Billion of Flows in July With Good Demand for Bond Strategies
Active ETFs gathered an estimated EUR 3.0 billion in flows in July, down from EUR 3.6 billion in June. Flows into active equity ETFs totaled EUR 1.7 billion, while those directed to active bond ETFs amounted to EUR 1.2 billion.
Among providers, J.P. Morgan was the top active flow-gatherer in July with over EUR 1 billion, followed by Invesco with EUR 587 million and Pimco with EUR 245 million. Fidelity saw outflows of EUR 185 million.
Flows into active ETFs in July accounted for 6.4% of all flows into ETFs in the month in Europe, down from 9.9% in June. In the first seven months of 2026, flows into active ETFs totaled EUR 21.9 billion, representing 8.2% of all flows into ETFs in Europe during the period. Assets in active ETFs rose to EUR 110.1 billion from EUR 108.4 billion in June and represent 3.4% of all assets invested in ETFs in Europe.
More on Asset Flows in Europe
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