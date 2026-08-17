Fantastic Medalist Rating Data Points and Where to Find Them

The Morningstar Medalist Rating comes in two flavors: human analyst-assigned and algorithmic. Our manager research analysts focus on the largest and most relevant strategies, while the quantitative version extends their tried-and-true evaluation approach across hundreds of thousands of share classes globally. Until now, it has been hard to see what has been driving the algorithmic rating’s pillar scores, but no longer.

Morningstar now makes its inputs available in Morningstar Direct for users to pull, sort, screen, and analyze on their own. This is the first in a series of articles introducing those data points, which are available for every fund, whether analyst-rated or algorithmically rated.