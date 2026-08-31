Morningstar’s Fund Family Digest ranks the largest fund families in a market by assets under management across open-end funds and exchange-traded funds. This edition covers the 60 largest fund families in Japan, offering a data-rich view of the country's investment trust landscape.

The report centers on the Morningstar Parent Pillar rating, one of three pillars behind the Morningstar Medalist Rating. The Parent rating reflects Morningstar analysts’ opinion of how well an asset manager stewards investor capital.

Scale, stewardship, and structural shifts are reshaping one of the world’s largest fund markets. This Japan asset manager comparison shows where the leaders stand and where the market is headed. Download the Fund Family Digest: Japan in 2026 report today.