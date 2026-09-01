Morningstar's Fund Family Digest ranks the largest fund families in a region by assets under management in open-end mutual funds and ETFs. Back after a five-year hiatus, this edition covers the 150 largest fund families in the US.

This report is built on Morningstar's data, ratings and insights, anchored by the Parent Pillar rating, one of three pillars in the Morningstar Medalist Rating. The rating captures how well an asset manager serves investors, weighing investment culture, business structure and the philosophies behind fees and compensation. Morningstar's research team rates most firms in this report; others are rated through algorithmic methods.

Get the full report of the US fund industry's biggest players in Morningstar's Fund Family Digest: US 2026.