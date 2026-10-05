Base management fees continue to trend down for both active and passive funds. Longer term, we expect fee compression to persist, driven by the growth of low-cost funds and ongoing fee reductions.

Average asset-weighted expense ratios for active funds have dropped below 60 basis points. On the passive side, the largest providers have leveraged their scale to drive prices lower. Average asset-weighted expense ratios are now closer to 10 basis points overall.

And things won’t necessarily improve much in the near future. At the start of 2025, Vanguard cut fees on 168 share classes across 87 funds by 1 to 6 basis points on average, covering about one-fourth of its $9.2 trillion in AUM at the end of 2024. It followed with cuts on around 10% of its $11.5 trillion portfolio of US mutual fund, ETF, and money market fund assets at the start of 2026.

While the median fee reduction this year was about 1 basis point, Vanguard is taking anywhere from 1 to 6 basis points off the expense ratio of many of its funds, which will pressure some managers in our coverage to follow suit.

That said, average expense ratios for the industry have started to decline at a slower rate, even as fees have come down for our coverage at a higher rate than in prior periods.

Innovative pricing models, like performance-based or hybrid fee structures, can potentially align incentives and help active managers stand out in a crowded field. It would also lower base fees down to levels closer to passive products.