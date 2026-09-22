The Strange Case of the Active Bond Fund

Most companies have a single share class of stock. But a single issuer often creates many different types of bonds, which can differ by credit quality, seniority, collateralization, payment structure, coupon, maturity and optionality. All these differences can affect the price. The Morningstar US Core Bond Index, which measures the performance of fixed-rate, investment-grade securities with maturities greater than one year, includes 11,179 constituents, capturing about half of outstanding US bond issuance.

The bond market’s structural diversity may present more opportunities for mispricing, which can be exploited by active managers. Its splintered nature even requires passively managed bond funds to exercise discretion. Because the costs associated with trading all the elements of a bond index can be much larger than for an equity index, portfolio managers must constantly weigh the incremental benefit of owning an index constituent against the cost of executing the trade. For this reason, most passive bond fund managers hold only a subset of index constituents and must constantly monitor their tracking error.

The performance data support the flow of funds. According to Morningstar’s US Active/Passive Barometer, actively managed bond funds have a much higher long-term success rate when compared with their passively managed peers than do actively managed equity funds (see table). Like equity funds, however, the lowest-cost bond funds perform much better than the highest-cost funds.