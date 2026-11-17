Secreteanu: And if we stay a bit with Europe, what do you think is really driving the momentum, and what can we glean from the winners and losers this quarter? Are there any particular themes, asset classes, or market movements that stand out?

Lamont: Looking at Europe as a whole, last year there was a little bit of soul-searching in the industry. I would say it was the first year on record, and we've been recording this for many years, that we had net outflows from European sustainable funds. So I'm happy to report that we're well and truly back into positive territory this year. We had a third quarter of net inflows. But if you drill down and look a little closer, you can see that's actually been driven by inflows into fixed income, which I always find quite interesting because fixed income, when it comes to sustainability, has never been quite as aligned as equity.

The proportion of funds in the sustainable space that sit in fixed income is still lower than you would find in the broader fund market, and that's for many reasons. One is that it's not quite as obvious how you might rate a sovereign or how taking out certain bonds affects the characteristics of a portfolio. So there are some nuances that make fixed-income investing and sustainability a little bit different. But what we can see is that quarter after quarter, we've seen net inflows in Europe, while we've actually seen outflows in equity, like this quarter. I find that very interesting, and it looks like fixed income in sustainability is closing that gap. It's getting closer to the proportion we see in the rest of the market.

Secreteanu: That's interesting. And certainly, thinking about and reading the report, you also had a note on how there have been no particular changes in terms of fund activity and that we continue to see fund launches being a bit subdued. What are your reflections on what's causing that, and what have you heard from the market?

Lamont: Yes. If you look at the graph in the paper showing fund launches through time, it's fairly damning in a way. You see this long-term trend down. Of course, that can be read as the natural maturation of a market. I think that's fair. It can also be seen as dropping enthusiasm for the product, and maybe there's some part of the story there. But we're lucky enough to be able to talk to some of the biggest players in the market, and the product people there are saying they're as busy as they've ever been.

If you ask them why, they'll say that all eyes are on SFDR. We're currently going through the final stages of this new regulation coming into force in Europe. It doesn't make a lot of sense to launch a fund today if you're going to have to rename it, change it, etc., in just a couple of months. So there's a feeling that the market is holding its breath to some degree. The real test of market health in terms of product development will actually come later next year when there's a bit more confidence about how the regulation is going to take shape.

Secreteanu: Understood.