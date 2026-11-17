8 min read
What’s Driving Sustainable Fund Flows?
Summary
Are sustainable funds regaining momentum, and what do the latest flow trends reveal about investor demand?
Morningstar’s Kenneth Lamont and Sustainalytics' Catalina Secreteanu examine Q3 sustainable fund flows across major regions, highlighting Europe's return to positive territory, the growing role of fixed-income strategies, and the diverging trends emerging in the US and Asia.
They also explore how evolving regulation could influence product development, market sentiment, and the direction of sustainable investing in the quarters ahead.
Get the Research
The full research, Global Sustainable Fund Flows, presents:
- Sustainable fund flows across Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia‑Pacific, and Japan
- A deep dive into Europe’s flow recovery and the active–passive divide
- Key regulatory and market forces shaping ESG investing worldwide
Video Transcript
Global Sustainable Fund Flow Headlines
Catalina Secreteanu: Hello, I'm Catalina Secreteanu, and I'm joined by my colleague Kenneth Lamont, one of the authors of the Q3 Sustainable Fund Flow report. Kenneth, what are the headlines when we look at the Q3 sustainable fund inflows and outflows?
Kenneth Lamont: Well, the biggest headline is that if you look globally, we're back to really positive territory in terms of flows. But it's very important to understand that when you look at the global sustainable fund market, we're talking about 84% of assets sitting in Europe compared to, let's say, 10% of assets that sit in the US. So when we look at global figures, really what's driving those is almost always what's happening in Europe. The other parts of the world are a bit of a mixed bag. We've seen some positives in Taiwan, Australia, and New Zealand, but other parts of the market like Japan are still consistently negative in terms of flows. So it's a bit of a mixed bag elsewhere.
European Market Momentum and Fund Activity Trends
Secreteanu: And if we stay a bit with Europe, what do you think is really driving the momentum, and what can we glean from the winners and losers this quarter? Are there any particular themes, asset classes, or market movements that stand out?
Lamont: Looking at Europe as a whole, last year there was a little bit of soul-searching in the industry. I would say it was the first year on record, and we've been recording this for many years, that we had net outflows from European sustainable funds. So I'm happy to report that we're well and truly back into positive territory this year. We had a third quarter of net inflows. But if you drill down and look a little closer, you can see that's actually been driven by inflows into fixed income, which I always find quite interesting because fixed income, when it comes to sustainability, has never been quite as aligned as equity.
The proportion of funds in the sustainable space that sit in fixed income is still lower than you would find in the broader fund market, and that's for many reasons. One is that it's not quite as obvious how you might rate a sovereign or how taking out certain bonds affects the characteristics of a portfolio. So there are some nuances that make fixed-income investing and sustainability a little bit different. But what we can see is that quarter after quarter, we've seen net inflows in Europe, while we've actually seen outflows in equity, like this quarter. I find that very interesting, and it looks like fixed income in sustainability is closing that gap. It's getting closer to the proportion we see in the rest of the market.
Secreteanu: That's interesting. And certainly, thinking about and reading the report, you also had a note on how there have been no particular changes in terms of fund activity and that we continue to see fund launches being a bit subdued. What are your reflections on what's causing that, and what have you heard from the market?
Lamont: Yes. If you look at the graph in the paper showing fund launches through time, it's fairly damning in a way. You see this long-term trend down. Of course, that can be read as the natural maturation of a market. I think that's fair. It can also be seen as dropping enthusiasm for the product, and maybe there's some part of the story there. But we're lucky enough to be able to talk to some of the biggest players in the market, and the product people there are saying they're as busy as they've ever been.
If you ask them why, they'll say that all eyes are on SFDR. We're currently going through the final stages of this new regulation coming into force in Europe. It doesn't make a lot of sense to launch a fund today if you're going to have to rename it, change it, etc., in just a couple of months. So there's a feeling that the market is holding its breath to some degree. The real test of market health in terms of product development will actually come later next year when there's a bit more confidence about how the regulation is going to take shape.
Secreteanu: Understood.
US Sustainable Fund Flows and Market Direction
Secreteanu: Now let's turn to the US, which is a much smaller share of the market but where the direction of travel is really important. When you look at the US inflows and outflows this quarter, what do you think may have changed the direction of travel that we saw last quarter, when the US market saw the first inflows after 14 consecutive quarters of outflows? And any reflections on why we're not yet on a consistent positive trend?
Lamont: As you said, it's been consistently negative in terms of flows in the US for a long time. There was a slight bit of enthusiasm last quarter because it turned positive. But unfortunately, that seems to have been more of a statistical anomaly rather than a sign that we've returned to a new pattern. We seem to have returned to the previous pattern now. So it doesn't feel like that trend has really changed. As we say, it could be a statistical anomaly. We had very large inflows into smart-grid-type funds last quarter, which really helped push things into positive territory. That's more of a thematic play, so we're slightly connected with that.
What is interesting, and I think it's a broader takeaway looking forward, is that after the election cycle in the US, it will be very interesting to see whether we see a reversal or a renewed interest in the sustainable investing space going forward.
Secreteanu: Absolutely.
Asia-Pacific Overview and Q4 utlook
Secreteanu: Now, I think you've touched upon this already. For our listeners who are looking closer at Australia, Asia, and Japan, we have found Q3 fund flows to be a bit mixed. So I would recommend our listeners read the paper directly and review the country-specific analysis.
For the final question, looking ahead to Q4, what are the one or two things that you will be looking at particularly closely in the fund flows data?
Lamont: Yes, I've mentioned two of them already, but I'll double down on those because they really are important. Europe is by far the largest sustainable fund market in the world, and what happens there really does impact what happens elsewhere. The new wave of SFDR regulation is going to be incredibly important in terms of market growth and market perception. So at the moment, as I said, everyone's holding their breath. Over the next couple of quarters, we're going to get more and more clarity as to how the dust is going to settle. At that point, it'll be interesting to see if that comes through in fund flows. I'm almost certain we're going to see very little fund activity over the next couple of quarters for the reasons that I said.
But from a market perspective, and again, I touched on it earlier, as important as Europe is, the US is incredibly important for setting the tone globally. We all look to the US and we all invest in the US. If there's a change in support, particularly political support, for sustainable initiatives, or even a suggestion of that, it'll be very interesting to see whether there are any preemptive flows back into sustainability as well.
Secreteanu: Understood. Thank you very much for joining us, and thank you very much to our listeners as well.