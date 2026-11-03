Global Sustainable Fund Flows: Q3 2026 in Review

Global sustainable funds, excluding China, attracted an estimated USD 6.5 billion in net inflows in the third quarter of 2026. Total global sustainable fund assets still fell 2.1% to USD 3.79 trillion, down from a revised USD 3.87 trillion in the second quarter, as market declines outweighed new money.

Regional differences are shaping the sustainable investing landscape in a variety of ways. Product development also slowed sharply. There were no new sustainable funds launched in the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, or New Zealand. Europe recorded only three launches, down from 16 in the second quarter.

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