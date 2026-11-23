Under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, EU asset managers must provide more information on sustainability risks and the impact of investment products. The level of disclosure depends on a product's classification as an Article 8 or Article 9 fund.

This report provides an update on the landscape of SFDR Article 8 and Article 9 funds (excluding money market funds, funds of funds, and feeder funds) as of the end of September 2026, examining aspects such as flows, assets, launches, product development, and regulation. Our researchers also analyzed sustainability-related characteristics across Article 6, Article 8, and Article 9 funds.

Our researchers dissected SFDR Article 8 and Article 9 funds with Morningstar’s climate data. For a more in-depth analysis, download the free SFDR funds report.