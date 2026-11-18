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Anthropic IPO: Inside Morningstar’s Investment Analysis
As the Anthropic IPO takes shape and the market weighs the company’s prospects, Morningstar’s analysis boils the firm's valuation down to a central question: Can Anthropic translate its position at the forefront of AI research into a durable, highly profitable business as enterprise adoption accelerates?
Morningstar senior equity analyst Malik Ahmed Khan values Anthropic $92 per share, which puts its equity valuation at approximately $1.7 trillion—implying that Anthropic is well undervalued in its IPO range of $70-$78 per share. Khan also assigns the company a Morningstar Economic Moat Rating of Narrow and a Morningstar Uncertainty Rating of Very High.
That said, the range of potential outcomes for the firm is exceptionally wide.
In a bull-case scenario driven by rapid enterprise adoption and continued share gains, Morningstar estimates a value of $188 per share. On the other hand, a more cautious outlook marked by slower adoption and technological constraints supports a bear-case estimate of $25 per share.
This uncertainty reflects the two variables that will most influence Anthropic's long-term value: whether AI scaling laws continue to deliver meaningful model improvements and how quickly enterprises embed AI into their operations.
Here, we map out everything that’s informing our analysis of Anthropic, unpack the three fundamental questions that inform the firm's outlook, and examine potential scenarios for its future revenue stream.
Research on this page includes:
Our Anthropic Valuation: Key Takeaways
- We assign Anthropic a Morningstar Economic Moat Rating of Narrow, owing to its intangible assets and cost advantage, with switching costs and an indirect network effect flagged as emerging moat sources.
- We believe the firm’s intangible assets consist of frontier research know-how, its capability leadership in key domains including cybersecurity and coding, and the firm’s increasing ability to leverage its AI models to improve upcoming models.
- We attribute Anthropic’s cost advantage to its multi-chip hardware stack, which allows it to efficiently route AI workloads and lower its costs, its multi-year compute agreements that enable it to lower its compute costs, and its continued work on driving algorithmic improvements in its training and inference methods that let it serve models more efficiently.
- Our fair value estimate of $92 per share values Anthropic’s equity at $1.7 trillion, or about 13 times 2027 sales, on a 47% five-year revenue compound annual growth rate. Our bull and bear cases are $188 per share and $25 per share.
- In our bull case, our fair value for Anthropic is $188 per share, or roughly $3.4 trillion in equity value. Our bull case assumes five-year revenue growth north of 60% as rapid enterprise adoption and share gains against OpenAI, Google GOOGL, and open-weight providers push Anthropic’s sales to 12% of enterprise software and IT services budgets, supporting a 2027 price/sales multiple of 26 times.
- Our bear-case fair value is $25 per share, or roughly $500 billion in equity value. The bear case assumes five-year revenue growth of 22% on gradual enterprise adoption, scaling laws that stop holding, and compute capacity that fails to come online as planned, implying a 2027 price/sales multiple of 6 times.
- We assign a Very High Morningstar Uncertainty Rating. Whether scaling laws hold, and how quickly enterprises adopt AI, will drive the range of outcomes.
Has Anthropic Built an Economic Moat?
Here’s how we view the four moat sources for Anthropic:
- Intangible assets. We view Anthropic’s intangible assets (frontier research know-how, recursive model development, and safety alignment training) as its primary moat source. The firm has sustained capability leadership in key domains, especially in agentic coding and cybersecurity. This leadership has translated directly into pricing power.
- Cost advantage. We believe that Anthropic holds a structural cost advantage relative to other model providers as well as enterprises seeking to self-host open-weight models. We view this cost advantage as being driven by four main mechanisms:
- Rising training costs make it increasingly difficult for new entrants to catch up to Anthropic;
- Anthropic’s proprietary multi-chip orchestration system lowers compute costs across hardware platforms;
- Algorithmic improvements allow Anthropic to get more output from the same compute resources; and
- Anthropic’s scale enables it to secure compute infrastructure at lower prices than smaller rivals.
While we do not see switching costs as a fully formed moat source for Anthropic as of yet, we are seeing increased evidence that Anthropic is entrenching itself in enterprise workflows that are hard to replace.
We are also seeing signs of a network effect forming, as Anthropic’s growing user base generates valuable usage data that informs model improvements and first-party product development.
How Much Is Anthropic Worth?
Our fair value estimate of $92 per share for Anthropic values its equity at $1.7 trillion, implying a 2027 price/sales multiple of around 13 times.
We believe Anthropic is well positioned to increase revenue rapidly, with our base-case forecast calling for a top-line compound annual growth rate of 47% over the next five years.
We see three key drivers of this revenue growth.
- Higher spending from existing customers. We expect Anthropic to deepen its presence within current enterprise accounts as customers expand from basic chatbot use cases to AI agents embedded across business workflows. Given Claude's still-small share of overall enterprise technology spending, there is substantial room for wallet-share expansion.
- Continued customer acquisition. Despite strong penetration among large enterprises, Anthropic still has significant runway to add new customers, particularly across the portion of the Fortune 500 and broader enterprise market that remains in the early stages of AI adoption.
- Scalable distribution through cloud partners. Anthropic's partnerships with AWS and Google Cloud extend its reach through widely adopted AI platforms, allowing the company to attract new customers and expand revenue without proportionally increasing its sales footprint.
While we feel fairly confident in Anthropic’s ability to execute across these three verticals and drive sales growth, we think it is appropriate to also consider both bull and bear cases for the firm.
- Bull case: In our bull-case scenario, Anthropic achieves more than 60% annual revenue growth over the next five years, driven by rapid enterprise AI adoption and significant market-share gains against competitors such as OpenAI, Google, and open-weight model providers. This outlook assumes Anthropic captures an increasing share of enterprise software and IT spending while improving compute efficiency and monetization, resulting in an estimated equity value of just over $3 trillion, or $188 per share.
- Bear case: In our bear-case scenario, Anthropic’s revenue growth slows to 22% annually over five years as enterprise AI adoption progresses more gradually than expected. The outlook also assumes that model capabilities improve at a slower pace and compute capacity expansion faces constraints, limiting Anthropic’s ability to scale and open new markets, resulting in an estimated equity value of $500 billion, or $25 per share.
For a deeper dive into Anthropic's moat sources, download the full PDF.
Scaling Frontiers: Why We Are Optimistic on Anthropic’s Ability to Durably Grow Revenues
Since Anthropic’s release of its public S-1 in early November, investors—much like us—have been poring over each page.
The conversation around Anthropic has run off in multiple directions. Investors we speak with are worried about the firm’s governance, its compute bills, its profitability, and cash burn, among a litany of other risks and challenges.
Investors Need to Focus on What Matters
While it is important to consider all of these factors when it comes to Anthropic, we believe investors should refocus their attention on three key factors that we lay out below.
That is to say, even if you, as an investor, are aghast at Anthropic’s valuation or believe the company is worth far more than its IPO price, your conviction—or lack thereof—likely comes down to these three factors:
- Will enterprise AI adoption continue to broaden and deepen?
- Will model capabilities continue to improve such that Anthropic unlocks new markets?
- Can Anthropic capture value that its AI models create?
Our View
In short: We are optimistic about all three.
Our positive outlook on Anthropic reflects our view that the firm will continue to drive AI adoption, unlock new markets with model capability improvements, and capture part of the value its AI models create for customers. In this piece, we aim to unpack what gives us confidence in each of these areas. This positive outlook underpins our revenue forecast for Anthropic, with our model calling for revenue to scale to almost $360 billion by 2031.
Rather than presenting our analysis in isolation, we will first present the strongest bear arguments against Anthropic’s ability to execute on the adoption, capability, and value capture axes before presenting our views on each factor.
The Three Central Debates on Anthropic
Anthropic Leads on Adoption, Capabilities, and Value Capture Today
Before diving into the three debates, we should first set the stage for where Anthropic is today in terms of both enterprise spending and model capabilities.
On adoption, as reflected by its massive jump in sales throughout 2026, we’d argue that the company is well positioned. The next exhibit looks at quarterly revenue, which is up more than twelvefold year over year.
The firm’s annualized run rate, which can be used as a forward-looking indicator, tells a similar story, with Anthropic’s annual recurring revenue hitting $81 billion at the end of October, up from $9 billion at the end of 2025.
Finally, we have seen Anthropic’s models gain enterprise spending, with the firm capturing 55% of enterprise AI model spending in 2026, up from 24% a couple of years ago.
So, at least for now, we can confidently argue that adoption of Anthropic’s models—with the vast majority of the firm’s sales being driven by enterprise usage—has been strong.
On the capability front, we see a similar trend, with the firm’s model capabilities continuing to expand as it maintains its status as a frontier research lab by developing and releasing leading-edge models at a regular cadence.
If we were to isolate Anthropic’s models and look at their core capability improvements, we see a similar trend. The exhibit below shows the Epoch Capabilities Index, or ECI, which measures an AI model’s capabilities across a variety of domains, and it is quite clear that Anthropic’s model capabilities have continued to advance over the past three years.
Now that we have established both strong adoption, capability improvements, and ability to capture up to now, we can turn our attention to why we think the firm will continue to execute on all three fronts.
Debate One: Will Enterprise Adoption Stay Strong?
The Bear Case
In our view, a well-articulated bear case against continued AI adoption within enterprises rests on three points: unproven returns, the pace of adoption, and customer concentration.
First, the return on AI spending remains hard to measure, and budgets are finite. Growing from $53 billion in 2026 to $358 billion in 2031 implies that Anthropic’s models drive both net new AI spending and a reallocation of existing budgets toward it. That is to say, while our forecast calls for a 47% compound annual growth rate in Anthropic’s sales, enterprise technology budgets will be growing at a low-double-digit clip over that period.
As a result, the vast majority of incremental dollars spent on Claude will be dollars reallocated from areas such as headcount, legacy software, and other services. The bears would argue that such a large reallocation is highly unlikely, especially considering the switching costs of incumbent vendors as well as internal stakeholders’ vested interests. According to the bears, the budget pressures that we’ve all heard of in 2026 are a symptom of hard-to-measure returns. Put another way, if the AI return on investment, or ROI, were clear, enterprise budget reallocations would be swift. Also, bears argue that the rapid revenue growth the model ecosystem has seen in 2026 is not durable, with much of today’s demand coming from venture-backed AI-native firms, not your everyday well-established enterprises.
Second, the bears argue that even if enterprises ultimately adopt AI at scale, the adoption ramp may be much more gradual than the one implied in many revenue forecasts, including ours. Deploying agents throughout an organization requires process redesign, change management resources, and heavy support from AI labs’ forward-deployed engineers. Bears argue that slow AI adoption could create a revenue air pocket, with Anthropic’s growing compute bill outpacing revenue growth. A prime example of this slow AI adoption is the pushback against “tokenmaxxing” and companies such as Uber capping spending at $1,500 per month after the firm exhausted its entire 2026 AI coding budget by April.
Third, Anthropic’s revenue shows clear concentration, with the top five Anthropic customers bringing in north of 20% of total revenue. Any pullback by these customers could weigh on growth. This risk, according to the bears, is already visible, with Meta META and Microsoft MSFT recently slowing down their spending on Claude.
Our View
Our confidence in Anthropic’s ability to scale its enterprise sales over the next five years is undergirded by four drivers that push back against the bear points above in turn. On returns, we believe customers are seeing returns on their investments in AI and, as a result, are planning to spend more on AI through a mix of net new dollars being spent on AI as well as a reallocation from both product and people budgets. Also, we see VC-backed companies’ high spending on AI models as a healthy signal, analogous to how VC-backed firms were high spenders on cloud computing a decade ago.
On the pace of AI adoption, adoption is still very much in its infancy, with more than 90% of Anthropic’s large customers having crossed the $100,000 annual spending mark in the past 12 months. We do concede that factors such as inertia, change management, and process redesign could temper the pace of adoption of Anthropic’s models in the enterprise.
Finally, on concentration, we see Anthropic’s customer base broadening beyond tech-native buyers. We see this as a healthy sign and further evidence that companies outside of the AI ecosystem are deriving value from the use of the firm’s models.
Debate Two: Will Capabilities Keep Improving Enough to Unlock New Markets?
The Bear Case
In our opinion, a strong bear case for model capability improvements stalling rests on one key point: the returns to scaling and building larger AI models diminish.
For context, over the past five years, model improvements have operated under a framework known as “scaling laws.” Put simply, the framework posits that an AI model’s intelligence scales predictably as you increase the volume of its training data, its post-training alignment, and the time it spends pondering over a specific problem.
We have seen these scaling laws work elegantly over the past few years, enabling models to get better and more economically useful as AI labs, such as Anthropic, worked to improve each scaling axis. We’d note, however, that the scaling laws framework is an observation, not an actual physical law, that could stop holding true at any point in the future. If scaling laws stop “working,” the bears argue, model improvements would likely become incremental, not transformational, potentially shrinking Anthropic’s total addressable market and giving competitors—especially open-weight AI model providers—the opportunity to catch up with Anthropic.
Our View: Three Compounding Advantages
While the bear argument raises a legitimate concern, we believe there is a growing body of evidence that points to the contrary, with Anthropic being able to scale its models by both improving its core training and its post-training processes. For context, the exhibit below shows the general process of building large language models.
How Large Language Models Are Built
We see three advantages that will enable Anthropic to improve its models, thereby unlocking new capabilities and markets:
- AI is now accelerating Anthropic's own research. While bears raise concerns about model capability convergence, we would argue there is actually a legitimate runway for Anthropic’s lead in model capabilities to widen. The firm’s edge in model research is aided by recursive model development, a process in which training and testing of new models are aided by Claude, with Claude assisting in running experiments, generating and processing training data, and creating evaluations and safety audits for the upcoming models. These improvements apply to all four of the model development stages listed above.
- Capability moves Claude up the labor-value curve. We believe Anthropic’s focus on building larger models and investing resources in better training and post-training processes for its models is enabling the firm to unlock new capabilities, with these capability improvements increasingly mapping onto more complex workflows.
- Anthropic is targeting verticals where model improvements unlock more value. Finally, it is worth noting that during post-training, different research labs can help their models specialize in different areas. As a result, model capability improvements, or the returns to building more complex AI models, are interlinked with the key verticals the AI lab is targeting and how demand inflects within them.
Put together, we see plenty of evidence that Anthropic’s focus on building more complex, larger AI models will continue to drive returns for the firm. We see these improvements across all four stages of model building, showing healthy signs of continued progress.
If we were seeing the benefits of scaling and training new models run out of road, we’d expect model progress to slow and the economic value of each new model to flatten; instead, we are seeing the opposite happen.
On training, AI-driven model research is shortening the time between model generations and expanding Anthropic’s lead over competitors, especially the open-weight model labs.
On post-training, the returns to building and investing resources in larger models are showing up where they matter commercially, with Anthropic’s models increasing the dollar value of tasks Claude can complete rapidly. Also, this focus on post-training is helping the firm scale usage in key verticals such as coding, cybersecurity, financial services, legal, and life sciences, where each new capability unlocks more value.
Debate Three: Can Anthropic Capture the Value It Creates?
The Bear Case
Let’s assume a future state in which adoption stays strong and model capabilities continue to improve. Even in such a world, there is a possibility that Anthropic simply struggles to monetize its models in a way that allows its revenue to expand materially. We see this “value capture” bear thesis as built on two key points.
One, “good enough” models are good enough for most enterprise workflows. Even a cursory survey of a typical enterprise’s workflows would lead one to opine that tasks such as summarizing emails, resolving simple customer support tickets, and drafting memos do not require frontier intelligence. As a result, even if models get better, the vast majority of usage flows to cheaper models. Furthermore, since model prices tend to come down, the tasks at the frontier today will be adequately served by cheaper models of tomorrow, thereby creating a narrowing market for frontier intelligence and limiting Anthropic’s future revenue potential.
Two, value could migrate to a different part of the AI value chain. As a recent historical analogy, bears argue that despite laying the foundations of 4G and 5G, the biggest beneficiaries of improved mobile connectivity were apps like Uber UBER and TikTok, not the telecom companies that built the networks out. A similar dynamic could plausibly occur in the AI ecosystem, with AI producing a ton of value, but that value accruing to cloud infrastructure providers and/or applications and products built on top of AI models, not the model providers themselves.
The AI Value Chain
Our View
While we recognize the bear points on the value capture debate, we disagree with these theses for the following reasons:
To the bears’ credit, we believe the “good enough” model adoption framework is quite accurate for single-step tasks such as having a conversation with a model using a chat interface. At the same time, however, as soon as we move beyond single-step tasks and look at long-running agentic tasks, a small difference in model capability can lead to a dramatic difference in successful completion of a set task, as shown in the exhibit below.
We see this as the AI-model equivalent of the five 9's rule, where enterprises will gladly pay a premium for frontier models as they deploy increasingly complex, multistep agents.
On the value migration concern, we see clear efforts by Anthropic to move into different parts of the AI value chain, demonstrating that it recognizes this potential risk and is building toward capturing more of the total ecosystem value.
In Summation, We Think There Are Three Key Questions to Consider
To reiterate, we believe a coherent investment case for Anthropic rests on three key questions: whether enterprise adoption remains strong and continues to grow, whether model capabilities continue to improve, and whether Anthropic can capture the value its models create.
On adoption, the bears’ arguments hold water. Budgets are, indeed, finite, and large, sophisticated buyers can build their own systems or build orchestrations on cheaper alternatives to Anthropic’s models. From our vantage point, we believe adoption is still early, both in depth and breadth. Also, Anthropic’s demand is broadening beyond large tech companies, which helps with the in-house solution risk, and the 2026 budget conversations appear to be a planning lag more than a consequential budget ceiling being hit. We’d note, once again, that even within Fortune 500 customers spending more than $100,000 on Anthropic, the average company is spending less than 0.1% of its total expenses on Anthropic.
On capabilities, we believe the bears’ model-capability slowdown thesis underestimates three advantages Anthropic possesses that boost its returns on training and post-training AI models. One, AI is accelerating Anthropic’s own research, which, coupled with a clampdown on distillation, should lead to a wider gulf between the firm’s models and open-weight ones. Two, as the firm’s models improve, they unlock new capabilities that move Anthropic up the labor-value curve. Three, the firm is pointing its resources, both in training and product development, at verticals where quality matters and there is latent demand for intelligence.
On value capture, we recognize the risks posed by “good enough” models and value migration to Anthropic’s ability to capture economic value from building AI models. That said, we believe the importance of reliability in long-running, multistep agentic tasks and Anthropic’s push into other parts of the AI value chain should support its value-capture mechanism.
Together, we believe these three advantages will enable Claude to not only widen its lead over cheaper alternatives but also capture more of the value it creates.
Our views on adoption, capabilities, and value capture underpin our optimistic long-term view of Anthropic’s ability to durably grow revenue while also further strengthening its economic moat.
Get our complete analysis on these questions in the full PDF.
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