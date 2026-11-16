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From Private to Public: The IPO Journey, Explained
Many of today's most influential companies are staying private longer, so by the time one goes public, your clients have often heard about it for years. When the IPO headlines hit, they will look to you for perspective on what it means for their portfolios.
An IPO is one moment in a much longer story, and Morningstar's experts follow that story from early private funding to public trading and beyond. Together, their research helps investors and advisors evaluate companies before they go public, understand how they enter indexes and portfolios, and assess what they're worth once they begin trading.
Start with the big picture: Watch Elizabeth Collins, Morningstar’s Chief Strategy Officer, explain how our teams work together throughout the IPO journey.
Stage 1: Before the IPO, Get to Know the Company
The story starts well before a company files to list. Much of a late-stage company's rapid growth happens in private, and institutional research coverage typically begins only after the IPO. That leaves clients relying on media reports and company-provided updates, which may lack an independent perspective.
PitchBook Closes the Research Gap
PitchBook’s Late-Stage Research analysts track the largest venture-backed companies, examining where capital is flowing, where leading investors are placing bets, and the factors that shape investor rights and governance.
While private companies disclose far less information than public firms, this research helps investors better understand a company's growth trajectory, ownership structure, and potential IPO readiness. Startup valuations often come from the company or its investors, so an independent view can provide a useful reality check when evaluating opportunities.
Sustainalytics Surfaces ESG Risks Early
Sustainalytics analysts evaluate environmental, social, and governance risks that often emerge well before a company enters public markets.
Sustainalytics recently expanded its Controversies Research to companies in the Morningstar PitchBook Unicorn 30 Index. Across those companies, nearly 20% of the issues identified relate to quality and safety, and more than 15% to data privacy and security. Because the same methodology applies to private and public companies, risks can be tracked from the private stage and compared with thousands of public companies. That continuity helps investors evaluate whether emerging ESG risks may affect a company's long-term prospects before and after it enters the public markets.
Stage 2: As the Company Lists, See How Indexes Handle It
Going public makes a company available to many more investors, and index rules determine how it shows up in the benchmarks and index funds behind client portfolios. Even before the IPO, Morningstar's private market indexes, such as the PitchBook Unicorn series, already capture the major private companies. When one goes public, published rules guide its move into public market indexes.
Morningstar’s Index Analytics specialists focus on the rules and methodologies that determine when newly public companies become eligible for index membership. An IPO may attract headlines on its debut day, but its path into benchmarks varies significantly depending on the index.
Indexes are designed to reflect what investors can actually own, and most weight companies by float, the shares available to investors. For a newly listed company, that is often much smaller than the headline value at IPO. Broad market indexes aim for accurate market representation rather than a view on valuation, while other methodologies, such as ESG indexes that overlay Sustainalytics data, apply additional lenses. That’s why understanding each index's methodology matters. The rules that govern index inclusion can influence when investors gain exposure to a newly public company and how much impact it has on their portfolios.
Stage 3: Inside the Funds, See How the IPO Reaches Portfolios
Most investors won't buy a single share of a hot new IPO directly. They get exposure through mutual funds and ETFs, so the question often shifts from "what is this stock worth?" to "what does this do to what I own?" That’s where Morningstar's Manager Research team comes in, evaluating the vehicles people actually use to access the stock market.
Manager Research analysts examine how an IPO reaches client portfolios: which vehicles carry it, how much they hold, and who makes those decisions. The team also looks at how individual stocks affect the risk profile of the funds that hold them. During an IPO, that helps you look past the hype of a single stock and understand how exposure to a newly public company may affect a portfolio’s overall risk and return profile.
Stage 4: Once the S-1 Is Filed, Put a Value on the Company
Once a company files its S-1 with the SEC, shares can begin trading in as little as 30 days. That is a tight window to build a full valuation on a company that has never had public financials, and it’s when excitement runs high and reliable information is scarce.
Morningstar's Equity Research analysts assess what newly public companies are actually worth before they begin trading. The team draws on PitchBook's private market data, such as funding rounds and valuations, and assigns an Economic Moat Rating to show how durable the company's competitive advantage is. Because Morningstar is fully independent and has no relationship with the companies going public, the question is what investors are being offered and what needs to happen for the shares to be worth the price.
The method matters too. Most IPO coverage projects one or two years of revenue and applies a market multiple. Morningstar forecasts cash flows for five years or more and models at least 20 years of economic value. Publishing an Economic Moat Rating and a fair value estimate before trading begins provides an independent reference point for assessing whether market expectations align with the company’s long-term value.
On Debut Day, Stay Grounded in Value
High-profile IPOs arrive with a flood of positive coverage, and clients may feel pressure to act. Morningstar’s Investment Management team follows a valuation-driven philosophy: deep fundamental research, an intrinsic fair value estimate, and a check on whether a stock trades with a margin of safety.
Two ideas are worth sharing with clients. First, an offer price is not the same as long-term value. Investment banks price deals to raise maximum capital for the issuer, so Wall Street asks what shares can sell for today, while a valuation-driven investor asks what the business is worth over three, five, or ten years. Second, discipline can mean waiting. The team is comfortable on the sidelines, even if a stock surges after its debut, and continues monitoring opportunities when market prices move closer to underlying fair value. For investors, that discipline can help separate short-term excitement from long-term investment merit.