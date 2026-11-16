Many of today's most influential companies are staying private longer, so by the time one goes public, your clients have often heard about it for years. When the IPO headlines hit, they will look to you for perspective on what it means for their portfolios.

An IPO is one moment in a much longer story, and Morningstar's experts follow that story from early private funding to public trading and beyond. Together, their research helps investors and advisors evaluate companies before they go public, understand how they enter indexes and portfolios, and assess what they're worth once they begin trading.

Start with the big picture: Watch Elizabeth Collins, Morningstar’s Chief Strategy Officer, explain how our teams work together throughout the IPO journey.