The IPO Journey: Bringing Transparency to Every Stage

Elizabeth Collins:

An IPO marks an important shift when a private company becomes publicly traded. Once the company is public, many more investors than before have the opportunity to buy equity directly or hold it as it's added to active and passive funds.

At Morningstar, our analysts bring deep subject matter expertise to the details, and our teams work together on the bigger picture. Here's how we approach an IPO.

When a company decides to go public, it creates a new opportunity for investors. It also raises important questions, and the answers investors want will depend on their approach. Active investors want to know about valuation. Is the stock overvalued or undervalued? Does the company have a sustainable competitive advantage, or economic moat?

Some investors want environmental, social and governance data and ratings to understand sustainability risks. Passive investors want to know how a new holding affects the mutual funds and ETFs in their portfolio. Morningstar gives investors a way to understand this moment, whatever their approach.

The factors shaping a company's valuation, while private, can be different from what will drive the stock price once it's public. At Morningstar, we have this transition covered, analyzing these factors and drawing on specialized expertise across the company's life cycle.

Our private market analysts assess company fundamentals before the listing. Our ESG specialists track important data not found in the standard financial statements, and our equity, fund, and index analysts evaluate post IPO drivers and performance.

Because our experts apply distinct specialized methodologies while sharing cross disciplinary insights, investors get a complete picture with fewer gaps. At Morningstar, we know people will remember what we say, and we intend to give them an independent view. We're not interested in generating headlines. Investors trust us and they take real actions based on our work. Our hope is that when investors check back in later on, we will have done right by them.

In this series, you'll hear directly from experts across Morningstar, offering their perspectives on different stages of the IPO process. They'll show how our work comes together to bring more transparency at every step. Watch the full series to see how Morningstar is bringing greater transparency on IPOs.