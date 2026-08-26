Q3 EMEA Outlook: Inflation, Value, and SpaceX

The sharp decline in US break-even inflation rates since mid-May has been one of the clearest indicators of investor sentiment this quarter. Even a move from roughly 2.7% to 2.4% suggests growing confidence that the worst of the inflation cycle, and the market disruption caused by the Iran conflict, may be behind us.

That confidence has helped support equity markets even as the ceasefire has shown signs of strain and geopolitical tensions remain elevated.

The risk is that this trend could reverse. Further disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, rising oil prices, or a more hawkish central bank response could quickly weaken the valuation support that has built over the past several months.