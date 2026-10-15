Europe's active ETF market continues to break records. Assets reached nearly EUR 120 billion by the end of Q3 2026, while year-to-date inflows surpassed the total gathered during all of 2025, highlighting growing investor adoption across the region.

Morningstar’s Europe Active ETF Trends explores the trends shaping this fast-evolving market, from accelerating flows and product launches to shifting competitive dynamics and the rise of systematic active strategies. Download the report to discover where growth is coming from and how the European active ETF landscape is changing.