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Starlink is Key to SpaceX’s Financial Future. But What’s the Real Market Opportunity?
Starlink, the satellite internet operation that aims to deliver Internet access to remote areas, has been central to SpaceX’s growth and profitability in the past three years. But how big can Starlink’s market really be?
We think there’s a significant global market opportunity for Starlink, but our estimated $129 billion as of 2025 is still far smaller than the $1.6 trillion total addressable market the company claims.
Source: Morningstar estimates. Data as of May 31, 2026.
SpaceX’s $1.6 Trillion TAM for Starlink is Highly Overstated
The $1.6 trillion TAM figure from SpaceX appears to aggregate the total connectivity market across most countries (excluding China and Russia) and all segments including wireless, broadband, and enterprise. This implies that Starlink is a credible competitor to incumbent telecom providers across every geography and market segment.
We think that this significantly overstates realistic market opportunity for Starlink, as satellite-based connectivity faces physical and technological constraints that are very difficult to overcome in a dense urban environment.
Source: Company filings. Data as of June 3, 2026.
Starlink is a Niche Solution, Not a Telecom Disruptor
One of the main barriers to Starlink's target market penetration is that the firm cannot effectively compete in dense urban markets due to capacity and performance constraints. Rather, it complements traditional telecom by serving areas where terrestrial networks don’t work well.
The chart below shows that Starlink underperforms in areas where other alternatives exist, while its main advantage is its ability to reach areas that other providers cannot.
Source: Opensignal, Morningstar. Data as of Dec. 31, 2025.
2 Strong Revenue Pools: Niche and Add-On Markets
With that in mind, we define three tiers to the US connectivity market:
- The Niche market serves rural and remote homes, which have historically lacked reliable telecom service. This is the most natural and economically attractive market for Starlink, as it will be addressing unmet demand rather than competing for existing customers.
- The Add-On market is where Starlink serves as a complementary opportunity to existing wireless markets. That is, Starlink is not a direct substitute for terrestrial mobile networks but an extension of their coverage into less-covered areas.
- The Core Telecom market includes the established markets served by wireless operators and cable companies. Starlink faces structural disadvantages compared to terrestrial networks in densely populated markets, thereby reflecting our view that it would largely not be able to penetrate this segment.
We identify a $28 billion opportunity for the Niche market via rural broadband service and remote business use; and a $15 billion opportunity for the Add-On market via partnerships with telecom carriers. We don’t see substantial opportunity for the Core Telecom market.
Source: Morningstar estimates, US Department of Justice, USTelecom, Federal Communications Commission. Data as of 2025.
Global Scale is Constrained: 3x the US, Not the 10x Implied by Company’s TAM
However, we note that Starlink's unit economics are not equally attractive across all geographies.
The cost of serving a subscriber is driven primarily by satellite constellation, launch infrastructure, and network operations, which are largely independent of the income levels in different countries.
Beyond the US, we think Starlink’s global growth potential is limited by:
- Lack of affordability in lower-income countries,
- Existing terrestrial networks in high-population countries (where Starlink would not be able to penetrate), and
- International regulatory environments that are less permissive than the US.
On the other hand, we think that the case for Starlink penetration strengthens when we compare the maturity of US infrastructure with other countries. Remote areas in many low- and middle-income countries lack basic connectivity services and will benefit significantly from Starlink's service.
Source: Omdia, Morningstar, company filings. Data as of Dec. 31, 2025.