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Client-friendly reports

Clear communication builds trust in any market. 

Direct Advisory Suite helps advisors turn complex investment insights into clear, client-ready reports—interactive, shareable, and designed to make great advice easy to understand. 

Sample images of client-facing investment reports, showing performance illustration, risk tolerance, asset allocation charts, and more.

Client-ready report templates

Each report is built for clarity, making it simple for advisors to showcase the value of their advice. Direct Advisory Suite includes proprietary portfolio, comparison, and performance reports—ready to share with clients in just a few clicks. 

Advisors can use these visuals to show progress toward financial goals, risk alignment, and performance over time.

An illustration of the portfolio comparison report, one of several report templates available in the Direct Advisory Suite.

Interactive, customizable digital reports

Move beyond static PDFs. Interactive digital reports let advisors bring portfolio insights to life—highlighting performance, allocation, and risk alignment in real time. 

Clients can explore personalized views of their portfolios and understand recommendations more clearly, strengthening trust and engagement.

A sample investment comparison report, showing asset allocation and Portfolio Risk Scores for a client's portfolio and two benchmark indexes.

Shareable investment research and analyst reports

Connect advisors to one of the largest independent research databases in the world, backed by more than 350 Morningstar analysts. 

Advisors can draw on trusted data and insights to create client-ready reports—with FINRA-reviewed templates available when compliance requires it.

An illustration of the Best Interest Scorecard, showing the relative value of advice across services for current, hypothetical, and proposed portfolios.

Related features

Direct Advisory Suite connects proposal creation, investment research, and client reporting, powering clarity and confidence across every workflow.

Regulation and compliance tools

Compliance is built into every workflow. Advisors stay aligned with regulatory requirements across proposals, plans, and reporting.

Risk profiling and risk scoring tools

Match each client’s comfort range with aligned investment recommendations using the Morningstar Portfolio Risk Score.

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