Active Investment Strategies Morningstar Analysts Trust

Investors have never had more actively managed strategies to pick from, and the abundance has a cost. The sheer number of options makes it harder, not easier, to find the ones with real potential to outperform long term.

Morningstar's qualitative manager research is the filter. Our Best of Breed report narrows that universe to 62 strategies across multi-asset, equity, and fixed income. Each strategy is broken down by People, Process, and portfolio alongside the strategy's Medalist Rating and Morningstar Category.

Download the full Best of Breed report for the complete list of 62 strategies, fund-by-fund analysis, and performance tables.