Explore Europe’s most compelling investment opportunities.

Identifying truly exceptional active managers has never been more challenging. Our latest Best of Breed report highlights the select strategies that stand above the crowd, backed by Morningstar's in-depth qualitative manager research and rigorous evaluation framework.

Among 942 actively managed strategies available in Europe, only 62 earned High ratings for both the People and Process Pillars, placing them in an elite group of Morningstar's highest-conviction investment ideas.

Explore the strategies we believe have the strongest potential to outperform over the long term across equity, fixed income, and multi-asset categories.