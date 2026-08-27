Top Female Fund Managers Around the World

In the United States, Morningstar highlights three notable fund managers: Lucy Johns of Dodge Cox, Jennifer Cardillo of Fidelity, and Erin Browne of Pimco. These managers collectively invest billions of dollars for retirement savers, university planners, and long-term investors, with strategies that cover fixed income, equities, and global multi-asset portfolios.

These women showcase the depth and diversity of female leadership within asset management today. However, they do not conform to a single leadership style. What unites Johns, Cardillo, and Browne is their pursuit of long-term results for investors, whether they are collaborating with investment committees or making individual security decisions themselves.

To read more about each of these US female fund managers, check out The Women Behind Billions: Top Portfolio Managers to Celebrate.