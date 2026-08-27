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Top Female Fund Managers Around the World
In honor of International Women’s Day, Morningstar recognizes several exceptional female fund managers across the globe. Over the course of their careers, these women have shown a commitment to their clients and a keen talent for portfolio management.
The following featured female fund managers have contributed to successful strategies that have earned Morningstar People Pillar ratings of Above Average or High.
Top Female Fund Managers in the United States
In the United States, Morningstar highlights three notable fund managers: Lucy Johns of Dodge Cox, Jennifer Cardillo of Fidelity, and Erin Browne of Pimco. These managers collectively invest billions of dollars for retirement savers, university planners, and long-term investors, with strategies that cover fixed income, equities, and global multi-asset portfolios.
These women showcase the depth and diversity of female leadership within asset management today. However, they do not conform to a single leadership style. What unites Johns, Cardillo, and Browne is their pursuit of long-term results for investors, whether they are collaborating with investment committees or making individual security decisions themselves.
To read more about each of these US female fund managers, check out The Women Behind Billions: Top Portfolio Managers to Celebrate.
Top Female Fund Managers in the United Kingdom
Charlotte Yonge is co-manager of the Trojan Fund and Personal Assets Trust PNL and Fund Manager of the Trojan Ethical Fund. She joined Troy in 2013 from Ruffer Investment Management, where she worked as an investment associate. Yonge advocates for the discipline behind avoiding FOMO as she pursues her fund’s capital preservation mandate.
Ada Chan is senior fund manager for the JOHCM Global Emerging Markets Opportunities Strategy 0P0000U03X. With over two decades of experience under her belt, Chan has been actively involved in portfolio construction and a top-down stock analysis strategy at JOHCM since 2016. The strategy has delivered strong results and notable downside resilience.
Kirstie Spence is a fixed-income portfolio manager at Capital Group with over 30 years of experience. She also serves on the Capital Group Management Committee. Spence manages one emerging-markets sleeve of Capital Group Global High Income Opportunities LU0817815839, which has consistently outperformed its peers in the global flexible bond Morningstar Category.
Read the complete report: Top Female Portfolio Managers in the UK Share Insights.
Top Female Fund Managers in Europe
Katy Thorneycroft is the CIO of multi-asset solutions international at J.P. Morgan. She manages global tactical asset allocation, balanced, flexible, and total return portfolios. Thorneycroft and her team employ a three-pronged approach: top-down asset-allocation calls, security selection in equity and bonds, and currency bets. In November 2013, the fund changed its reference index to a composite benchmark and has landed ahead of that benchmark since then, beating 80% of peers in the EUR moderate-allocation global Morningstar Category over the past decade.
Joanna Kwok is a portfolio manager within the Asia-Pacific regional team based in Hong Kong. She manages the JPM Asia Growth Fund and JPM Asian Smaller Companies Fund. Kwok joined the firm in 2002 and has successfully managed large-cap and small-cap mandates for over a decade. She has over 20 years of experience and consistently demonstrated impressive stock-picking. Over the past decade, the fund beats 80% of peers in the Asia ex-Japan equity Morningstar Category.
Read the complete report: The Top Female Portfolio Managers to Invest with in Europe 2026.
Top Female Fund Managers in Asia
Julie Ho is the co-lead of the JPMorgan Asia Equity Dividend Fund 0P0000YZU9 alongside Ruben Lienhard. Ho has been part of the fund’s solid track record since its inception, and she continues to deliver. She was also instrumental in the development and buildout of the team’s equity high-income franchise in Asia.
Yii Hui Wong is a portfolio manager at BlackRock. She joined BlackRock in Singapore in 2021 and has 23 years of investment experience. At BlackRock, she was brought on as a China onshore market expert, co-managing BGF China Bond and BGF China Onshore Bond LU2556666738 when it launched in 2022. In 2022, Wong stepped up to become the day-to-day fund manager. Under her direction, the fund now ranks in the 14th percentile among China bond peers in 2025.
Keiko Kondo is Schroders’ head of multi-asset investments, Asia, bringing over three decades of investment experience. In her current role at Schroders, a position she’s held since 2021, Kondo leads a well-resourced team of 10 multi-asset portfolio managers in Asia. This dedicated and seasoned asset-allocation group stands out from peers in Asia, ranking in the 28th percentile.
Read the complete report: The Top Female Portfolio Managers in Asia—2026 Edition.
Top Female Fund Managers in Australia
Rachael Boyte is the senior vice president and portfolio manager at Pimco. She joined Pimco in 2025 and contributes to their Australian fixed-income strategies and institutional mandates, applying a disciplined macro framework to portfolio construction and risk assessment.
Dr. Joanna Nash is the senior quantitative portfolio manager and head of portfolio management at RQI Investors. Nash has built an expansive career over more than a decade in quantitative investment, culminating in her current appointment in 2024. Nash oversees final portfolio outcomes across RQI’s Diversified Alpha and Value strategies, which now exceed AUD 6.5 billion in assets.
Read the complete report: Perspectives from Female Fund Managers in Australia.
Top Female Fund Managers in India
Sunaina Da Cunha is a fixed income specialist with over two decades of expertise in bond markets. Over the years, she has been instrumental in building and strengthening the firm’s credit framework. Da Cunha’s risk-aware approach is reflected in her management of credit-oriented strategies such as the Aditya Birla Sun Life Credit Risk Fund. The ABSL Credit Risk Fund (Direct plan) INF209KA1K88 ranks in the top quartile of its category, outperforming 96% of peers.
Meenakshi Dawar is a senior fund manager for equity at Nippon India Mutual Fund INF204K01323. Her value-investing framework emphasizes long-term business potential and seeks opportunities where fundamentally strong companies are mispriced by the market. Under her leadership from May 2018 to February 2026, the Nippon India Value Fund (Direct plan) delivered 15.92% annualized returns and ranked in the top quartile, outperforming 87% of its peers.
Read the complete report: India’s Leading Female Portfolio Managers—2026.
6 ETF Trends to Watch in 2026
As investors navigate different opportunities in 2026, fund managers need to be ready to present the most interesting and optimal ones available. Several women are in charge of the trends to keep an eye on this year, which include:
- Active ETF Expansion and New Entrants, with featured manager Gunjan Chauhan of State Street Investment Management
- Fixed-Income ETFs, with featured manager Vasiliki Pachatouridi of BlackRock
- Market-Cap Dominance, with featured manager Claire Aley of Vanguard
- Active ETF Market Leadership, with featured manager Piera Elisa Grassi of J.P. Morgan Asset Management
- Synthetic Equity ETFs, with featured manager Isaure Chabannes Wright of Amundi
- Commodities ETFs and ETCs, with featured manager Amanda Rebello of UBS Asset Management
Read the complete report, 6 ETF Trends to Watch in 2026, for more on these trends and the standout women leading the related funds.