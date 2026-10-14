Asia Equity Market Outlook: Q4 2026

Technology’s 10% pullback in the September quarter was a healthy cooling of AI-driven exuberance, leaving the sector fairly valued with the risk of a semiconductor pricing peak already reflected. Investors rotated into areas with solid earnings growth and value, such as healthcare, internet, gaming, and media (which had been sold down on AI disruption fears), while banks gained on firm margins from higher interest rates.

Morningstar’s Q4 2026 Asia Equity Market Outlook examines sector performance and valuations, the impact of global and regional policy developments, and our outlook for markets across China, Japan, and the broader region.

Access the report to discover the sectors and stocks our analysts believe offer the most compelling opportunities in Asian equities.