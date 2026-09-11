AI-Powered Workflows That Save Time While Improving Client Experience

The modern financial advisor faces a challenge to balance two competing demands: delivering highly personalized advice while finding enough time to serve every client effectively. Artificial intelligence attempts to bridge that gap.

Today, two-thirds of advisors are using GenAI in their practice, largely to improve efficiency, communication, and client service. However, the firms feeling the greatest impact aren't using it to simply answer questions or generate content; they're embedding AI into everyday workflows - helping advisors work more efficiently while delivering an enhanced client experience.

The opportunity isn't to replace advisors. In fact, investors continue to place the highest value on advisors who help them feel confident about their financial future, reduce the stress of managing money, and navigate uncertainty with clarity. AI works best when it amplifies those capabilities, helping advisors spend less time gathering information and more time focusing on client outcomes.

The most effective AI strategies tend to focus on four critical workflows: