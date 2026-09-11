AI-Powered Workflows That Save Time While Improving Client Experience
The modern financial advisor faces a challenge to balance two competing demands: delivering highly personalized advice while finding enough time to serve every client effectively. Artificial intelligence attempts to bridge that gap.
Today, two-thirds of advisors are using GenAI in their practice, largely to improve efficiency, communication, and client service. However, the firms feeling the greatest impact aren't using it to simply answer questions or generate content; they're embedding AI into everyday workflows - helping advisors work more efficiently while delivering an enhanced client experience.
The opportunity isn't to replace advisors. In fact, investors continue to place the highest value on advisors who help them feel confident about their financial future, reduce the stress of managing money, and navigate uncertainty with clarity. AI works best when it amplifies those capabilities, helping advisors spend less time gathering information and more time focusing on client outcomes.
The most effective AI strategies tend to focus on four critical workflows:
- Accessing trusted intelligence
- Proactively managing risk
- Simplifying investment decisions
- Personalizing client engagement
Turn Research Into Client-Ready Answers Faster
Whether an investor wants to understand a portfolio holding, evaluate a new opportunity, or make sense of market volatility, advisors need answers they can trust. That creates a challenge in an era where AI can generate responses instantly. Speed is valuable, but accuracy matters more. Advisors cannot afford to rely on information that is outdated, unsupported, or difficult to verify.
This is where AI with the right data behind it can create a meaningful client experience advantage.
Instead of spending valuable time searching across disconnected systems, advisors can use Direct Advisory Suite’s AI Assistant to quickly surface relevant analysis, summarize investment insights, and generate client-friendly explanations all grounded in trusted Morningstar data and research. With a simple query, you’ll uncover data and analysis from our more than 150 global analysts and research on over 100,000 investments across all categories.
Move From Reactive Reviews to Proactive Risk Management
Clients don't experience financial risk only during annual reviews. Markets change daily, economic conditions shift, and portfolio exposures evolve over time.
Traditionally, many advisors identify potential concerns during scheduled client meetings or after a significant market event has already occurred. AI creates an opportunity to take a more proactive approach. Rather than reviewing accounts only after significant changes occur, advisors can identify meaningful developments as they happen and prioritize where attention is needed most.
This approach aligns closely with what advisors say matters most in risk conversations. Morningstar research found that when evaluating risk tools, advisors prioritize ease of client understanding above almost every other factor. It reinforces that the most effective risk tools are those that simplify complex concepts, support meaningful conversations, and help investors connect portfolio risk to their financial goals.
Direct Advisory Suite addresses this challenge through its risk profiling and risk scoring tools. Together, the tools help advisors demonstrate the alignment between a client’s risk tolerance and their investment portfolio in a way clients can easily understand.
That proactive communication strengthens trust. It demonstrates ongoing oversight and reassures investors that their advisor is monitoring their financial plan, not simply reviewing it periodically.
Help Clients Navigate an Expanding Investment Landscape
Today's investors are hearing more about private markets, semiliquid investments, alternative strategies, and other opportunities that extend beyond traditional stocks and bonds. In fact, the number of "unicorn companies” (that is, private companies with valuations of more than $1 billion) has surged to 1,450—while the number of publicly traded companies has declined from around 7,000 to just more than 4,000.
Despite rising awareness, only one-quarter (24%) of US investors reported that they understand how private markets work. This is where advisors become translators, helping clients connect products to financial goals. It’s also an area where AI-powered workflows can dramatically improve the client experience.
With Direct Advisory Suite’s interactive charting and comparison tools, advisors can visually demonstrate risk impacts, show public and private investments side-by-side, and create AI-assisted talking points. The tool also grants advisors access to PitchBook's market-leading private data, research, and analysis. Within Direct Advisory Suite, advisors can leverage the Morningstar PitchBook Private Capital Funds universe, with filters for interval and tender offer funds.
Rather than overwhelming clients with technical materials, advisors can explain likely outcomes in a clear, accessible way. Clients gain greater confidence in the recommendations being presented because they can see how investment decisions connect directly to their long-term goals.
Use Case: Discussing Private Investments
Scale Personalization Without Sacrificing the Human Touch
The biggest benefit of AI may have little to do with technology. It may simply create more time for human conversations.
Our Morningstar Investor Perspectives research consistently shows clients value advisors not just for investment expertise, but for helping them feel secure, reducing financial stress, and providing guidance during uncertain periods. Those moments depend on trust, empathy, and professional judgment, qualities that technology cannot replace.
What AI can do is reduce the amount of preparation required to deliver that experience.
Meeting preparation, portfolio reviews, research gathering, and reporting are essential to running an advisory practice, but they’re rarely what clients remember. With AI workflow automation, advisors can automate the routine work that slows them down, such as summarizing research, drafting proposal language, organizing meeting notes, and preparing cited talking points and client-ready reporting. Our AI-Powered Intelligent Import is a great example. Simply upload client statements from images or PDFs, and the tool then utilizes AI to extract portfolio holdings and market values, instantly generating the completed portfolio for clients.
That frees time for the human work that matters most: reviewing recommendations with judgment, tailoring guidance to each investor’s goals, and responding thoughtfully to questions that require context and empathy. As a result, advisors can arrive at meetings better prepared, answer client questions faster, and deliver communications that feel truly relevant without losing the personal touch, even as client books grow.
Direct Advisory Suite supports personalized financial advice by connecting trusted insights, ongoing monitoring, analysis, and reporting into a single experience. The AI Assistant uses current, client-specific inputs—such as goals, existing holdings, risk tolerance, time horizon, and preferences—along with validated investment data, to help advisors tailor guidance. It can also flag meaningful portfolio changes, draft proposal language in under 60 seconds, and cut meeting preparation to less than five minutes by surfacing cited information and talking points.
Built for Human-Led Advice
When AI is built on trusted research, transparent methodologies, and human oversight, it can help firms strengthen every stage of the client experience, from the initial portfolio discussion to ongoing monitoring and long-term relationship management.
Direct Advisory Suite’s AI capabilities bring together research, portfolio construction, risk alignment, reporting, and interactive analytics in a unified workflow designed specifically for advisors. By connecting these workflows in a single experience, firms can reduce friction across the advisory process while helping clients gain what they ultimately value most: greater clarity, confidence, and peace of mind.
Advancing AI-powered advisor solutions is part of our ongoing commitment to making every moment of advice count. By putting intelligent tools in the hands of advisors, firms can spend less time on manual processes and more time delivering the insight, guidance, and personal connection that clients rely on most.