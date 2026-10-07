Christine Benz: In the paper, you do examine using a laddered portfolio of TIPS bonds and using that to augment social security. Can you talk about what you found in 2025 and how did that compare to the 2024 result?

Jason Kephart: Yeah, it went up a little bit. TIPs yields got a little bit more attractive. But what we basically found was that, if you're just thinking about our safe spending rate of 3.9%, you compare that to what you get with a TIPS ladder where you buy a TIPS that expires every year for 30 years, you basically end up with 4.5%.

So, that's a lot more kind of guaranteed lifetime spending and then you add social security on top of that, then you get some pretty good results. But, that's probably a little extreme for most people. And I think we'll talk about the the drawbacks, but it is kind of a cool idea in theory.

And we also looked at what happens if say you do a TIPS ladder but also add some equity on the end so that way you do have something left over at the end. And we found that that also could be an attractive strategy. Maybe it's not something you want to do with your entire retirement income, but potentially if you can cover some basic living costs that way, it could be an interesting way to approach it.