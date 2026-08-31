3 Retirement Innovations We're Excited About in 2026

I’m a true believer in the power of human-centered, or human-assisted, advice and planning. I’ve seen it change lives throughout my career, get people on track, lower stress and anxiety, and reassure in times of volatility, both in the market and personally. It works.

That interaction is not replaceable in my opinion, with improvements happening in engagement and experience, virtual interactions, call assist, and many of the ideas that are bubbling around in AI conversations. These can all help improve and expand on our ability to serve up human interactions with more scale and efficiency.

In an ocean of AI articles, panels, and webinars, I’m committed to finding conversations and strategies focused on doubling down on the human side of advice.

A great example of this was a collaborative conversation amongst many of our clients that took place in November at our annual Recordkeeper Forum. Multiple recordkeepers shared examples of technology and experience enhancements that are making virtual coaching sessions more effective, personal, and scalable.

One example that stood out was Schwab sharing success stories from their Financial Coach team, with samples of how the team starts with retirement plan advice, and how that often leads to helping with other financial goals such as college savings, buying a home, paying down debt, and more financial wellness centric topics.

As you’d expect, when things get complex, when a higher degree of help is needed, Schwab has additional teams and resources to help those participants. The ability to serve every plan participant was a clear goal of many of the recordkeepers participating, with several outlining plans to keep investing in their coaching and planning teams to do so.

Another exciting example came more recently during a conversation with one of our key recordkeeping partners. In 2023, they piloted an advanced level of service via an advice consulting team. The results were amazing, with counseling sessions leading to over 30% advice adoption AND savings rate increases of 5%!

On the registered investment adviser (RIA) side of the house, there’s more good news—and maybe the most exciting in my opinion. As retirement advisors continue to improve their ability to bring best practices and solutions from their firms’ wealth management and planning practices, more human-centric resources will become available. In addition, the non-investment benefits of leveraging our advisor managed accounts platforms are starting to take shape.

A handful of RIAs will be piloting some impressive product enhancements in early 2024, including expanded connectivity and relationship building with the participant, an array of advice and guidance beyond the retirement plan with our “next best dollar” methodology, and scalable one-to-many education and engagement campaigns—for all of an advisor’s AMA plans across recordkeeping platforms.

Add to this the ability to use AMA in individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and we are well on our way to achieve our broader goal of bringing high-quality advice and planning to the masses.