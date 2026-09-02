Retirement Income Planning Playbook for Financial Advisors

The retirement landscape has changed dramatically over the past several decades.

Affluent retirees are living longer, and traditional pensions have declined in prevalence. Meanwhile, many retirees are ending their careers earlier than expected and before Social Security’s full retirement age.

All of these factors point to the value of retirement spending plans that are custom crafted for each investor.

This playbook outlines what you need to know about retirement income planning. We deliver resources and tools backed by Morningstar research to help clients move toward a comfortable retirement.