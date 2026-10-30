Should Clients Delay Social Security?

Christine Benz: Conventional wisdom in the realm of retirement planning is that if people think they have average or maybe longer-than-average life expectancy, hold off on that social security claiming date.

One conclusion that you reached by examining the data is that it really depends on what you're doing for income until that social security kicks in. So, can you talk about that dimension? And I think we initially were scratching our heads at that result, but walk us through what you found.

Jason Kephart: Yeah, there's a lot of reasons to want to delay security. You get like an 8% boost in spending from social security every year you delay it after 67. So there's definitely reasons to think about it.