Restoring Social Security's finances, though daunting, appears to be a solvable problem. Deciding which households absorb the cost is harder, and it is the part the current debate is least equipped to answer.

I recently conducted some preliminary research that looked at what an across-the-board Social Security benefit cut would ask of individual workers. Among 401(k) participants earning at least $25,000, I found that fewer than one in five could replace the lost benefit through additional saving without pushing their total contributions past a quarter of pay.

And for the vast majority of workers within a decade of retirement, the required amount was economically infeasible. It’s important to note that the various reform packages that eventually will materialize may not distribute these adjustments uniformly, which is precisely why the package itself, rather than the assumed across-the-board reduction, needs to be modeled.

My preliminary analysis, though, took the 22% cut as given. It did not consider which reform package produced it, or whether a different package would have landed differently.

I also submitted a statement for the record to the US Senate Committee on Finance following its hearing on Aug. 5, 2026, "Exploring Process Approaches for Addressing Social Security Solvency." The statement makes the argument that solvency should work as a constraint on reform, meaning a reform proposal either puts Social Security on a sustainable path, or it does not.

Once proposals clear that constraint, the Morningstar Model of US Retirement Outcomes, or MMURO, can estimate how much each one would change a household’s odds of running short in retirement and by how much.

MMURO is a participant-level microsimulation model we built that enables us to estimate how changes to the retirement system may affect retirement readiness across various demographic segments, from broad populations down to highly granular subgroups. With MMURO, we can model changes to anything from policy revisions to plan design modifications.

Two terms are worth pinning down: solvency versus sustainable solvency. A program is solvent if it can pay scheduled benefits in full and on time. Sustainable solvency is the stricter standard used in Social Security actuarial analysis in which trust-fund reserves remain positive throughout the 75-year projection period and are stable or rising at the end of it.

Under the 2026 Trustees Report's intermediate assumptions, the fund covering retirement and survivor benefits will run out of reserves in the fourth quarter of 2032, after which continuing program income would cover about 78% of scheduled benefits.

So, Congress has a financing problem, and conceptually, it is not a hard one. Many combinations of higher revenue and lower benefits will close the gap. The hard part is choosing among them because arithmetic has an annoying habit of being indifferent to who bears the consequences.