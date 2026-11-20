Margaret Giles:

When a high profile company goes public, headlines naturally focus on the stock price. But most investors won't buy a single share of a hot new IPO. Instead, they access these companies through vehicles like mutual funds and ETFs. That's where Morningstar's Manager Research team comes in. We evaluate the investment vehicles that people actually use to get access to the stock market.

Much of our work takes place after companies’ IPOS are years in the past. That said, we are increasingly following companies along the full path. Actively managed mutual funds and ETFs mostly hold public equities, but they can dip into the private markets, and semi-liquid funds are increasingly giving retail investors access to pre-IPO companies. We use PitchBook data on private companies and insights from Morningstar Equity Research on public companies to challenge portfolio managers on their investment decisions.

What sets our team apart is that we show investors how an IPO actually reaches their portfolios. That means which vehicles carry it, how much they hold and who makes those decisions. Our work spans both index funds and actively managed strategies. Index providers have different rules for adding new listings and some fast-track large IPOs. We help investors understand how those rules affect their portfolios. We pay attention to how individual stocks fit into and impact the risk profile of the funds that hold them. For actively managed funds, we talk to portfolio managers to assess whether investing in private companies aligns with their mandates.

For investors, our research provides essential context for what they actually own. We give investors an independent, forward-looking view of whether strategies are well positioned to outperform over the long term after fees. During an IPO, we help investors look past the hype of a single stock to ensure their portfolio is taking on an appropriate amount of risk for the returns they're trying to achieve.

Morningstar's Manager Research analysts rely on Morningstar's PitchBook data to understand private funding rounds, and we can lean on our equity research and data teams to understand portfolio exposure and concentration after the IPO. These groups together provide a perspective over the complete life cycle of a company, making complex market events easier for investors to understand.

Watch our full series to see how Morningstar brings more transparency to every step of the IPO journey.