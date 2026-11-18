Nicolas Owens:

When a company goes public, it's asking investors for money. Our job is to help investors understand exactly what they get in return. At Morningstar, the equity research team covers hundreds of companies. For each one, we ask 2 questions: Is this a good business, and what is it worth?

During an IPO, excitement can run high and reliable information can be scarce. That's when independent analysis matters most.

When the company files its S-1 with the SEC, the clock starts ticking. Shares could trade in as little as 30 days. For us, that's a tight window to build a full valuation on a company that has never had public financials. Luckily, at Morningstar, we don't have to start from scratch. PitchBook's private market data gives us early markers like funding rounds, valuations, and some financial figures. That data tells us what private market investors were willing to pay for the company's shares, and it can help inform our estimate of what we believe the shares are worth today.

Our analysts also use their sector expertise to assign an Economic Moat Rating, showing how durable a company's competitive advantage is. That's how we connect a company's private history to its public future. Because Morningstar is fully independent, we have no relationship with the companies going public. That means we don't ask whether a deal helps the company raise money. We're asking what investors are being offered and what needs to happen for those shares to be worth the price.

Most IPO coverage projects one or two years of revenue and applies some kind of multiple. That shows what shares might sell for, but not what the business is worth. We forecast cash flows for at least five years, and we model 20 years of economic value. Our team also works alongside PitchBook and manager research to assess how widely a new stock may be held, which funds and ETFs could own it, and how it fits their mandates.

Our work comes down to one question: What is this company worth? In the weeks after an IPO, the share price can move based on supply and demand and attention, not necessarily by business fundamentals. By publishing an Economic Moat Rating and a Fair Value Estimate before trading begins, we give investors a steady reference point to cut through that noise and make decisions grounded in long term value.

An IPO is just a moment in a company's story. The equity research team has deep expertise to review companies quickly and effectively before the trading starts. Across Morningstar, our teams follow the journey from early private funding to public trading and beyond.

Watch the next video in this series to see how Morningstar can help you better understand the IPO journey.