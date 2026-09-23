The 2026 HSA Report: Uncovering the Best Investment Providers

How Will Rising HSA Adoption Impact Providers and Savers in the US?

Total HSA assets grew 19% in 2025, adding USD 14.9B in net new assets, as more workers gained access to high-deductible health plans. Yet growth alone doesn't tell the full story: fees, interest rates and investment menus vary widely between providers, and those differences directly shape how much of that growth actually reaches account holders. The 2026 Health Savings Account Landscape report assesses 11 major US providers across their spending and investing account features, revealing which ones genuinely serve savers well and which fall short. With the One Big Beautiful Bill Act set to expand HSA eligibility to millions more Americans, understanding these distinctions matters more than ever.

As high-deductible health plan enrolment climbs and new legislation broadens who can open an HSA, US providers face growing pressure to compete on cost and value rather than scale alone. Our research shows this pressure is already separating strong performers, such as Fidelity and HSA Bank, from providers still charging maintenance fees or offering limited investment menus. For investors, financial advisors and benefits decision-makers, this report clarifies which HSA providers deliver genuine value as the market grows.

Get the full picture on HSA providers in our 2026 Landscape report.