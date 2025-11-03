Sustainability Resolutions: US-Europe Gap in Support Stabilizes, But Remains Wide

Environmental, social, and governance themes in investing are frequently talked about as if they are one big group. But recent history shows that although ESG themes are connected, they are treated very differently by investment decision-makers.

Our latest research paper illustrates this.

The paper examines how investors have voted at shareholder meetings over the last six years, focusing on their voting decisions on shareholder resolutions that seek to address sustainability and governance topics.

Overall, we found that governance proposals are faring better than environmental and social ones at the corporate ballot box. Also, European asset managers continue to strongly support sustainability proposals. That’s a stark contrast to US asset managers.