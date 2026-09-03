A Breakdown of Target-Date Mutual Funds

Investors continue to invest their retirement savings in target-date strategies. The industry hit a record $3.5 trillion at the end of 2023, it’s clear that these strategies remain popular.

By having a deeper understanding of target-date strategies, asset managers are better able to conduct competitive analysis and deliver more differentiated offerings. Our Morningstar researchers delve into the landscape by analyzing target-date flows, fees, performance, top picks based on the Morningstar Medalist Rating, and more.

For more, download a copy of the target-date landscape. If you're looking for Canadian target-date fund research, check out our 2026 breakdown here.