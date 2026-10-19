Macroeconomic uncertainty is increasingly becoming the defining challenge for investors as higher energy prices, rising bond yields, geopolitical tensions, and shifting interest rate expectations test the resilience of global markets. At the same time, the rapid growth of artificial intelligence is creating new opportunities and risks, prompting investors to reassess how they think about valuations, growth, and portfolio positioning.

During our recent webinar, EMEA Q4 Market Outlook: Investing With a House of Cards Economy, Michael Field, Morningstar Chief Equity Market Strategist EMEA, and Malik Ahmed Khan, Senior Equity Analyst, joined Ollie Smith, Senior Editor, to discuss whether current market valuations reflect mounting macroeconomic risks, where advisors can still find value in European equities, and what investors should make of the upcoming Anthropic and OpenAI IPOs.

The audience Q&A highlighted many of the questions financial advisors are asking about AI investing, inflation, private markets, and opportunities across today's uneven market landscape.