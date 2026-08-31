Evolving Advisor Fee Expectations

In 2023 alone, the Morningstar US Market index returned 24%. And that was on the back of an amazing run for risk assets in the past decade. But these tailwinds aren’t projected to last. Morningstar’s capital markets team puts the three-year range below or well below historical norms.

While US stocks have generated 12% annualized returns over the last 10 years, Morningstar’s investment team expects that will drop to 5.4% over the next 10 years.

When returns decrease, advisor fees will have a more pronounced effect on client outcomes, drawing increased scrutiny. Investors may increasingly turn to financial advisors with questions about portfolio adjustments, financial planning, and whether they’ll be able to meet their goals.

Savvy advisors and home offices at advisory firms should ask: is it obvious to clients that my services are worth what I charge?