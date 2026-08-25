How to Answer Popular Questions for Financial Advisors

For investors, uncertainty has become the norm. Geopolitical tension looks plentiful, including war in the Middle East and Europe. Advisors will need to be able to address client anxiety and think long-term. Fluctuating economic and capital market factors contribute to an unpredictable global and domestic financial landscape.

As they deal with this uncertainty, investors may increasingly turn to financial advisors with questions about portfolio adjustments, financial planning, and whether they’ll be able to meet their goals.

This gives today’s advisor a unique opportunity to protect their client base and grow their business. Financial advisors can help navigate their clients through a sea of confusing (and potentially alarming) headlines, offering direction regarding investment options, risk tolerance, identifying and meeting goals, and service-level personalization.

Below are four types of questions advisors should expect from clients, and what they’ll need to prove they’re worth the investment.