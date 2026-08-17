New Tools for Investment Team Evaluation

Fund companies often advertise a fund’s since-inception track record. Use this with caution. Managers come and go, and someone who left years ago may have built those glittering long-term results. Meanwhile, a fund-level number entirely misses a manager with decades of success elsewhere who runs a fund with a single year of history.

Morningstar addresses both conundrums with a measure that follows the manager rather than the fund: Fund Manager Successful Experience, which constitutes about two-thirds of the model’s People score.

We calculate it by looking at every fund a manager has run over the past decade (including those from other firms), counting the months those funds beat their respective Morningstar Category indexes, gross of fees, and subtracting the months they trailed.

To score highly, a manager must win often and have lasted long enough to pile up winning months. A newcomer with one strong year tops out near 12; a veteran with a decade of success can score far higher.

Tenure and skill count only when they coalesce, which is the point, since either alone can deceive. (For funds with multiple portfolio managers, we average their values and weight them according to their tenure. We presume a long-tenured manager has more influence on the fund than a recent one.)

Using the number well requires nuance. The raw counts say nearly as much about asset classes as about managers. In Exhibit 1, bond categories routinely deliver higher figures than equity categories, reflecting that broad US large-cap index funds tend to be far harder to beat than bond indexes.

That’s why Morningstar Direct offers two versions of the data point. One gives the net successful month count as a raw figure. The other, “Ranked,” counterpart scores each manager within their own cohort—their Morningstar Category Region (such as US), filtered by broad asset class (such as fixed income)—comparing bond managers with bond managers and stock-pickers with stock-pickers.