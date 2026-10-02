Morningstar Ownership Breadth Data Shows Who Else Owns Your Bonds

The liquidity of this fund’s concentrated portfolio, whose largest exposures are to bonds that were issued in relatively small blocks with narrow ownership, has never been tested by severe outflows.

A small ownership base does not by itself entail limited liquidity, but it doesn’t help. And a close look at the portfolio suggests it could be vulnerable in that regard: The median issue size of bonds in the June 2026 portfolio was roughly USD 425 million.

That is not unusually small for high-yield issues, but it skews toward the lower end—the Morningstar US High Yield Bond Index median is roughly USD 600 million. That means that there are fewer bonds to go around to other investors.

Until now, investors haven’t had a clear measure to assess how many other fund managers own either the same bond or at least bonds from the same issuer. Our Ownership Breadth data point makes that possible. Against a 10-point scale, Intrepid Income’s March 2026 portfolio registers a score of only 4.27, indicating comparatively limited ownership across investment portfolios in Morningstar’s database.

The measure takes on even more significance, though, in comparison to other investment options. Vanguard High-Yield Corporate VWEAX and Fidelity Advisor Strategic Income FIWDX, for example, have Ownership Breadth scores of 7.96 and 8.58, respectively.

Those figures are indicative of portfolios with comparatively broad ownership across a universe of mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and other managed investment vehicles across Morningstar’s global databases. That’s an advantage relative to Intrepid Income if either of those funds’ bonds had to be sold quickly.