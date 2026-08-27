Mining Industry 2024: Key Insights for Financial Advisors

The mining industry has faced falling commodity prices since the highs set with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the subsequent sanctions on Russia, and the rerouting of supply chains. Still, prices remain elevated compared with historical levels and cost support. How might this trend impact investors?

By understanding the global landscape on mined commodities, financial advisors can offer value and find the right investment strategies for clients. Morningstar examines key industry themes, market share and concentration, the sources of potential economic moats in mining, the outlook for key commodities, and more.

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