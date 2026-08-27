Apparel Industry Trends: What Advisors Need to Know

The past few years have been challenging for apparel companies. While stimulus spending and economic recovery brought solid results in 2021, a series of challenges have since led to a downtown. But healthier inventory levels, less discounting, and lower inflation and interest rates have boosted the valuations of several apparel firms. By the end of 2024, the median apparel firm was trading at our median fair value estimate—a big reversal from two years prior.

When financial advisors have a better understanding of the industry, it can be easier to identify the right apparel stocks for clients’ investing strategies. Our latest research takes a closer look at the latest Q4 2024 insights on market trends, industry drivers, supply and demand, and more.

To read the full research report, download a copy.