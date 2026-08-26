US Gaming Industry Outlook: Key Insights and Trends

The US gaming industry showed resilience at the close of 2025. Gaming demand remains strong, especially in the digital space, but investors can still find bargain opportunities.

Focus has shifted away from foot traffic on the Las Vegas strip to the expansion and legalization of sports betting and i-gaming. The competitive landscape of the gaming industry is clearly changing, as legacy brands like MGM Resorts must compete with digital-first companies like DraftKings for market share.

These are just some of the trends and insights shaping the US gaming industry in the fourth quarter of 2025. For a detailed analysis of industry leaders and potentially valuable stock picks, download the full Q4 2025 Gaming Industry report.