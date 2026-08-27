How Investors Can Limit Climate and ESG Risk

The concept of sustainable investing is relatively new.

The term “ESG” was introduced in 2004 in a United Nations report entitled “Who Cares Wins.” The report said: “A better inclusion of environmental, social and corporate governance factors in investment decisions will ultimately contribute to more stable and predictable markets, which is in the interest of all market actors.”

Nearly two decades later, sustainable investing has transitioned from idealistic and niche to mainstream.

In 2023, global sustainable funds gathered USD 63 billion. Assets in global sustainable funds stood at USD 2.97 trillion at the end of 2023.

The increasing recognition that ESG factors can have a potential impact on investments and portfolio outcomes has led to the creation of new funds and new strategies. Morningstar’s new guide reviews one of the most common sustainable investing approaches: limiting ESG risk. It also introduces tips and tools to better align end investor preferences with the right sustainable investments.