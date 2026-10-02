Companies are staying private for longer, reaching greater scale before hitting the public markets, fueled by an abundance of capital and interest from investors. Those stakeholders have increasingly included active fund managers looking to find the market’s next big winner early on.

But when those bets pay off, managers can be left carrying a bulky position with meaningful sway on portfolio volatility once the shares trade alongside the market after an IPO.

That’s why Morningstar’s Risk Model now incorporates newly public companies after one month of trading instead of six. The result is a more accurate and timely assessment of risk.